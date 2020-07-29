OSHA Rule Could Make Worker Health Info Easier To Disclose

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 10:40 PM EDT) -- Without seeking public input, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued a new rule that will change how the workplace safety watchdog processes employee medical records, in a move the agency claims will streamline its worksite reviews but could put workers' privacy at risk. The U.S. Department of Labor subagency said in the final rule announced Wednesday that by shifting the approval process of medical access orders from OSHA's assistant secretary for occupational safety and health to a lower-level official, the agency can more quickly determine whether it can obtain employees' personal medical information. In a situation where OSHA or other...

