NJ Product Liability Law Doesn't Bar Fraud Claim

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the state's Products Liability Act doesn't block claims under the Consumer Fraud Act and that claims under both can coexist in the same complaint, resolving a question from the Third Circuit in a suit over a fire suppression system explosion. In the opinion, the high court said that the Consumer Fraud Act was expressly intended to supplement other rights and remedies, and that as the two laws address different theories of liability, there's no inherent conflict between them. "If a claim is premised upon a product's manufacturing, warning, or design defect, that...

