Biz Talks Not Protected By Texas Free Speech Law, Court Says

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate panel has refused to dismiss a scrap metal recycler's business interference claims, holding that no matter the potential public benefit, the business-to-business communications that are the basis for the suit aren't considered protected free speech. Palladium Metal Recycling LLC can't use a state statute that protects against lawsuits aimed at stifling defendants' First Amendment rights to dodge claims filed by 5G Metals Inc. and 4G Metals Inc., the Fifth Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday. 5G Metals alleges Palladium colluded with trucking companies to exclude competitors from scrap metal removal contracts with the help of a former 4G employee, according to...

