Reed Smith Nabs Bankruptcy Atty From Baker Botts In Dallas

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP has nabbed a Baker Botts LLP bankruptcy attorney who specializes in corporate restructuring, representing individuals and companies in complex Chapter 11 cases. Omar J. Alaniz joined Reed Smith as a partner in the firm's financial industry group after 13 years with Baker Botts in Dallas. He will remain based in the city, but will also spend considerable time at Reed Smith's Houston office, the firm announced July 29. Alaniz told Law360 he likes the firm's strong investment in its restructuring practice, and that he is now part of a large pool of similarly experienced colleagues — including Alaniz, the firm has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS