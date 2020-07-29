Medicare Provider Leads 2 IPO Launches Worth $350M

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A private equity-backed primary care provider for Medicare patients led a pair of companies who specified the terms for initial public offerings Wednesday that would raise a total $350 million. The offerings are being made by primary care center operator Oak Street Health Inc., which primarily plans to use the money to pay off debt; and outsourcing customer service company IBEX Ltd., which plans to use the funds to expand its facilities and pay off debt, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Both IPOs are expected to begin trading the week of Aug. 3, according to research...

