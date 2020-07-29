Altria Says FTC Misunderstands Regs In Defense Of Juul Deal

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 9:09 PM EDT) -- In a rebuttal to a Federal Trade Commission antitrust complaint against its $12.8 billion investment in electronic cigarette company Juul Labs Inc., tobacco manufacturer Altria Group Inc. claimed the FTC has a "fundamental misunderstanding" of the regulatory framework in which the two companies operate. Contrary to the April FTC complaint alleging that Altria shut down its own e-cigarette business to pave the way for the investment, in the process eliminating competition in violation of antitrust laws, the tobacco industry giant argued on Monday that its e-cigarette business was actually a "failure" and presented no competition to Juul. "Far from being a 'threat...

