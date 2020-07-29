Ministerial Exception Sinks Church Music Director's Bias Suit

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Appeals Court upheld the dismissal of a music director's age and gender bias suit against the Archdiocese of Boston on Wednesday, finding the case fell under the broad view of the so-called ministerial exception recently blessed by the U.S. Supreme Court. The three-judge panel affirmed the lower court's dismissal of Alessendrinia Menard's suit alleging the Archdiocese of Boston subjected her to discrimination and harassment because of her age and gender after a new pastor arrived at her parish. The superior court correctly concluded the case was barred by the ministerial exception grounded in the First Amendment, which shields religious...

