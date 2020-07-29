Dell To Pay $4.15M To Settle Network-1 Unpaid Royalty Claim

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Dell Inc. agreed to pay $4.15 million to end a Texas state court suit alleging it wrongly stopped paying royalties to Network-1 under an earlier $6 million agreement that resolved claims Dell infringed an Ethernet patent, Network-1 announced Wednesday. Network-1 Technologies Inc. announced the settlement agreement on Wednesday that brings an end to the lawsuit it filed against Dell in Smith County District Court in November 2018. A copy of the settlement agreement was not available from the court docket Wednesday and the parties did not immediately return messages seeking comment. Dell was one of 16 companies sued in the Eastern...

