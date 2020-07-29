Ogletree Attys Snag Hours-Based Bonuses Of $10K And Up

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Labor and employment law firm Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC is offering special bonuses starting at $10,000 to reward non-partner attorneys for working more hours during the pandemic, the firm confirmed Wednesday. In April, the 800-plus-attorney firm reduced hours for some employees and a few other workers went on temporary unpaid leave as it grappled with fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Ogletree also eventually slashed pay for its equity partners, associates and some higher-paid staff members. Ogletree internally announced a new series of bonuses Tuesday, according to a statement from the firm. Specifically, all associates who bill at least...

