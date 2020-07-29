Taylor Energy Says Coast Guard Can't Move $43M Spill Row

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Taylor Energy Co. LLC has said a fight with the U.S. Coast Guard over $43 million in oil spill cleanup costs belongs in Louisiana federal court and that the government is wrongly attempting to hitch the case to another pending in Washington, D.C. The company told the court Tuesday that bringing the case to D.C. would be a waste of public and private money, and that the suit is related but ultimately dissimilar to the matter pending in the nation's capital. That case — a limited administrative appeal — doesn't substantially overlap with the Louisiana case involving the Oil Pollution Act, and so it can't be considered the...

