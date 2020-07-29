Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Taylor Energy Says Coast Guard Can't Move $43M Spill Row

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Taylor Energy Co. LLC has said a fight with the U.S. Coast Guard over $43 million in oil spill cleanup costs belongs in Louisiana federal court and that the government is wrongly attempting to hitch the case to another pending in Washington, D.C.

The company told the court Tuesday that bringing the case to D.C. would be a waste of public and private money, and that the suit is related but ultimately dissimilar to the matter pending in the nation's capital. That case — a limited administrative appeal — doesn't substantially overlap with the Louisiana case involving the Oil Pollution Act, and so it can't be considered the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!