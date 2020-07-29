Del. Justices Undo Contempt Finding Against Tardy Attorney

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Supreme Court on Wednesday reversed summary contempt orders and fines issued to a veteran Delaware criminal defense lawyer last year for being late to court despite warnings and for speaking to the media despite an order to stick with "no comment," sending the matters back to a lower court. Writing for a three-justice panel, Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. said that in both cases, Joseph A. Hurley was entitled to advance notice and a separate hearing before he could be found in contempt by the state's Superior Court. Hurley, a member of the Delaware Bar since 1970, incurred a...

