Nursing Home Must Face Suit Over Patient Killed By Alligator

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina appellate panel ruled Wednesday that a nursing home can't send to arbitration a suit accusing it of causing the death of a patient who wandered off and was killed by an alligator, saying claims lodged by the patient's granddaughter aren't covered by an arbitration agreement. In a published opinion, a three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously affirmed a trial court's denial of arbitration in a suit accusing Brookdale Senior Living Inc. of causing the 2016 death of 90-year-old patient Bonnie S. Walker, who was a resident of the company's Brookdale Charleston facility. The suit filed by the patient's...

