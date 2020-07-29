CohnReznick Can't Escape Suit By Platinum Investors

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT) -- CohnReznick LLP will have to face a suit brought by aggrieved Platinum Partners investors who say they lost $63 million in part because of the auditor's whitewashing of Platinum's many problems after a New York state judge said the case is solid enough to go forward. Justice Barry R. Ostrager said in an order issued Monday and entered Tuesday that CohenReznick hadn't convinced him to toss the investors' fraud claim based on the accounting firm's arguments that the investors hadn't adequately shown it had knowledge of wrongdoing at Platinum. "While CohnReznick disputes many of these allegations or their timing, the court's...

