Commerce To Weigh New Duties On Steel Pipe Imports

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Wednesday announced a probe that could result in new duties on imported steel pipes as the agency examines claims that foreign sellers gained an unfair competitive advantage over struggling domestic companies by underselling the products to the states. Pipe suppliers in the Czech Republic, South Korea, Ukraine and Russia are the targets of investigations launched at the behest of Vallourec Star LP, a Houston-based pipemaker that claims it's being undercut by cheap imports as a result of the alleged product dumping. The company said the suspected dumping compounds the woes of a U.S. industry besieged...

