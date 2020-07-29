California's Pot Regulator Fights DEA's Subpoena Bid

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT) -- California's Bureau of Cannabis Control said on Wednesday that it should not be forced to turn over documents regarding state cannabis entities to federal drug enforcers since the investigators had failed to show that the material was relevant to its probe. In an opposition brief, the state cannabis regulator argued that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration had not demonstrated how the material it sought was connected to its investigation of marijuana sales in the San Diego area, nor what the scope of the investigation is. "The United States offers a boilerplate subpoena which simply states that it was seeking records '[p]ursuant...

