Sunoco Hammers Bid To Declare Pa. Gas Pipelines Unsafe

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Sunoco Pipeline LP told a Pennsylvania administrative law judge Tuesday that a group of Philadelphia-area residents had failed to show that a controversial natural gas pipeline running through their communities was likely to cause any catastrophic safety risk. While acknowledging testimony that the Mariner East 2 pipeline, which passes through several densely populated communities in southeastern Pennsylvania, created the potential for catastrophes including explosions or large vapor releases, Sunoco said a lack of evidence over the probability of such an event doomed a case aimed at deeming the pipeline unsafe. "Simply stated, complainants have failed to present any evidence, much less...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS