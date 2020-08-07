Tracking Arthrex At The Supreme Court

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 8:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is being inundated with petitions related to the Federal Circuit's Arthrex decision, teeing up a big debate about the constitutionality of Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges. Here, Law360 keeps you up to date on the Arthrex-related cases before the justices. CASE STATUS AT A GLANCE Pending • Arthrex v. Smith & Nephew (19–1204) • U.S. v. Arthrex • Smith & Nephew v. Arthrex • Arthrex v. Smith & Nephew (19–1458) • Polaris v. Kingston • Sanofi v. Mylan • Duke v. BioMarin • U.S. v. Image Processing • Comcast v. Promptu Systems The Federal Circuit's Oct. 31...

