Exxon Unit Says Bid For Win In Drilling Suit Is Premature

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT) -- An Exxon Mobil Corp. unit and other drilling companies have urged an Ohio federal court to throw out a bid for a quick win by mineral rights owners alleging the companies drilled deeper than they should have, saying it's too early in the proposed class litigation to decide the case on its merits. In a motion filed Wednesday, Exxon subsidiary XTO Energy Inc., as well as Rice Drilling D LLC, Ascent Resources-Utica LLC and Gulfport Energy Corp., said the summary judgment bid from the mineral owners, led by J&R Passmore LLC, can't come before a decision is made on class certification....

