Ex-Scientologists Say 11th Circ. Church Arbitration Biased

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Two former Scientologists suing the church for fraud asked the Eleventh Circuit on Thursday to vacate an arbitration award that they argue was the result of an unfair process that suppressed much of their evidence and did not let them present witnesses. In telephonic oral arguments before an Eleventh Circuit panel, Philip Burlington, who represents ex-Scientologists, said the church told the trial court that the married couple, Luis A. Garcia Saz and Maria del Rocio Burgos Garcia, would be able to present evidence and witnesses to support their claims of fraud against the church over its construction of a "Super Power"...

