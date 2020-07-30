SFO Charges Airbus Unit, 3 Men Over Saudi Corruption

Law360, London (July 30, 2020, 11:17 AM BST) -- The Serious Fraud Office said Thursday that it has charged an Airbus subsidiary operating in Saudi Arabia and three individuals with corruption in connection with its long-running bribery probe. The Serious Fraud Office has charged Airbus subsidiary GPT Special Project Management and three individuals in connection with corruption involving contracts with Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Britain's white-collar cop has charged defense contractor GPT Special Project Management Ltd. and former managing director Jeffrey Cook with a single count of corruption contrary to section 1 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1906 in connection to contracts awarded to GPT regarding work for the Saudi...

