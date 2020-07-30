HSBC Fights To Slash Stanford Bank's £118M Negligence Suit

Law360, London (July 30, 2020, 9:45 PM BST) -- HSBC urged a judge Thursday to toss the bulk of a £118 million ($154 million) suit accusing the bank of ignoring signs of a $7 billion Ponzi scheme, but the judge countered that even a sliver of the claim could end up revealing a "smoking gun." During a High Court hearing, counsel for HSBC bank maintained that Stanford International Bank Ltd.'s claims for alleged breach of duty of care and liability in dishonest assistance were not supported by the Antigua-based lender's pleadings and should be struck. Stanford International, which is now in liquidation, claims in its £118 million suit that HSBC...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS