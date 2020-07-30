Celgard Wins Ban On Chinese Batteries In Trade Secrets Row

Law360, London (July 30, 2020, 7:09 PM BST) -- A London judge on Thursday blocked a Chinese maker of lithium-ion battery components from selling certain products in the United Kingdom while U.S.-based Celgard pursues its claims that the rival's business is built on trade secrets stolen by one of its former scientists. High Court Judge William Trower concluded that there was a "serious issue to be tried" in the corporate espionage battle brought by Celgard LLC against Shenzhen Senior Technology Material Co. Ltd., and as a result granted the North Carolina-based company's request to extend an interim injunction imposed in May by another judge until the litigation's conclusion. Celgard's suit...

