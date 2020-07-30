Pfizer Biopharma JV To Go Public In $780M SPAC Union

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., a Pfizer joint venture focusing on neurological diseases, said Thursday that it was being taken public by a blank check company backed by Perceptive Advisors in a $780 million merger advised on by Kirkland, Goodwin and Ropes & Gray. As part of the deal to combine Cerevel and Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp. II, led by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Arya would become a Delaware corporation, rename itself Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and relist its stock on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol CERE, according to a statement. The agreement follows the blank check company raising $130 million in a...

