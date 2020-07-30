Lawmakers Call For Stronger Ties With Taiwan Against China

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Republicans in both chambers of Congress are pushing for stronger ties with Taiwan as U.S.-China relations continued to fray Wednesday following months of diplomatic and trade tensions. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Co., sent a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer calling to start bilateral trade negotiations with Taipei while Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla., introduced the Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act in the U.S. House of Representatives. While Gardner's letter did not mention China, Yoho's proposed legislation stated clear motivations for the bill. "The Government of the People's Republic of China has intensified its efforts to pressure Taiwan through diplomatic isolation and military...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS