Ex-Ohio Speaker, Lobbyists Indicted In Energy Corruption Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 1:54 PM EDT) -- Former Ohio Speaker Larry Householder and four others were indicted on charges of taking more than $59 million in bribes from an energy company, prosecutors revealed Wednesday, the same day the House of Representatives stripped Householder of his title. The indictment comes a little over a week after the five men were initially charged by complaint. It formalizes the allegation that Householder and four Ohio lobbyists engaged in racketeering by covertly taking cash from FirstEnergy Corp. in exchange for passing a controversial bailout package last year that benefited what were then FirstEnergy's nuclear plants. Like the complaint, the indictment returned by...

