New Rules Allow ICE To Refuse Sureties' Immigration Bonds

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement finalized a policy Thursday that will allow the agency to refuse immigration bonds put up by surety companies with unpaid invoices, despite warnings from sureties that the changes raise serious due process concerns. The changes, which are set to take effect in a month, give ICE the authority to reject new immigration bonds underwritten by a surety company if the company still owes ICE money from previous unpaid bonds, or if more than 35% of the bonds the company put up in the past year were breached, even if the matters are still under dispute....

