Expensify Sues Intuit In London To Bar App Name Use

Law360, London (August 10, 2020, 1:48 PM BST) -- American financial technology company Expensify has sued Intuit in London to stop the tax and accounting giant from using the same name as its well-known "SmartScan" data gathering software. Intuit has copied the name of Expensify's proprietary system for tracking and filing expenses, the financial technology company alleges in a London suit over its SmartScan app. (AP) In a newly public July 10 filing with the High Court, the San Francisco-based tech company Expensify and Expensify Ltd. accused Intuit Inc. and Intuit Ltd. of passing off the name for a proprietary piece of technology central to Expensify's software. Expensify makes and runs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS