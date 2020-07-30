Owner Of Troubled $1B Solar Project Hits Ch. 11 In Del.

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 11:39 AM EDT) -- The owner of a federally funded, nonoperational $1 billion solar energy project in Nevada that has been beset with operational problems hit Chapter 11 in Delaware on Thursday, saying roughly $430 million in secured debt is owed to the federal government. Tonopah Solar Energy LLC, which operates a net 110-megawatt concentrated solar energy power plant known as the Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Project, said it hit Chapter 11 with a restructuring support agreement in place with stakeholders by which the U.S. Department of Energy will receive $200 million on the effective date of the restructuring plan along with a $100 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS