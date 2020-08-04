Bank Of Cyprus Hit With €28M Loss Claim In London

Law360, London (August 4, 2020, 2:46 PM BST) -- The Bank of Cyprus is facing a €28 million ($33 million) lawsuit in London after Helix Subco SARL upped its claim accusing the lender of submitting inaccurate data files ahead of a loan portfolio transaction. The Luxembourg-based company is suing Bank of Cyprus Public Co. Ltd. after it found that a portfolio of mortgage loans it acquired in 2019 was not of the quality that the bank portrayed it to be, according to a July 29 amended particulars of claim. The company — which formerly operated as AEPF III 34 SARL — claims it was misled by the "data tape" handed...

