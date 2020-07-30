Trans Woman Sues Pot Shop For Workplace Discrimination

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A disabled transgender woman has sued a Massachusetts cannabis company for workplace discrimination, saying her former employer failed to protect her from harassment during her transition and refused to accommodate her post-traumatic stress disorder. Riley Soule told a Massachusetts federal court Wednesday that she was ostracized at New England Treatment Access, or NETA, after the cultivator and dispensary operator outed her as transgender against her will. The ensuing harassment over both her gender and PTSD nearly drove her to suicide and left her no choice but to quit, according to the complaint. "The NETA work culture was sexist — a 'boys...

