Chancery Mostly Keeps Agribusiness Sale Fraud Suit Intact

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Delaware's chancellor refused on Thursday to dismiss fraud counts aimed at two former officers and a partnership accused of concealing an agricultural commodities company's woeful financial condition ahead of a $295 million sale, despite defense claims that the allegations were filed too late. Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard's decision also kept alive most claims filed by the buyers of Agspring LLC against private equity affiliate NGP X US Holdings LP, which also faces fraud counts, and Agspring officers Randal Linville and Bradley K. Clark. Carried over for trial were six claims for fraud as well as aiding and abetting fraud, civil conspiracy,...

