Mass. Feds Settle ADA Claims Against School District

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 1:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice settled a lawsuit with a Western Massachusetts school district over allegations the district illegally fired a longtime employee due to a disability, according to an announcement Thursday. The Boston U.S. Attorney's Office said the Spencer East Brookfield Regional School District in Spencer, Massachusetts, will have to revise its policies to make sure it is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and periodically check in with the DOJ to ensure continued compliance. The district will also pay $85,699 in back pay to the former employee. "Even as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Americans with...

