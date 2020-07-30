McGuireWoods Chair Among 5 To Investigate Ft. Hood Culture

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 7:32 PM EDT) -- After the killing of Spc. Vanessa Guillen raised concerns about pervasive sexual harassment at Fort Hood in Texas, the U.S. Army announced Thursday the appointment of five experts to conduct an independent review, including McGuireWoods LLP chair Jonathan Harmon and Chris Swecker of Swecker Law. Swecker will lead the group. The rest of the panel is made up of Carrie Ricci, an associate general counsel for the U.S. Department of Agriculture; Queta Rodriguez, a regional director for FourBlock, an organization that helps veterans land jobs with large companies; and Jack White, a partner at Fluet Huber & Hoang PLLC. The appointments...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS