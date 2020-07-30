NLRB Says Shamrock Employees Can't Link To Company Site

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board reversed an agency judge's decision and ruled that part of a Shamrock Foods policy barring workers from linking to the company's website on their personal blogs does not run afoul of federal labor law. The NLRB's Wednesday decision said that a reasonable employee would understand the Phoenix-based Shamrock's blogging policy exists so the company does not appear to endorse what employees say and do on their own time. "Linking a blog to the respondent's website could create the impression that Shamrock is associated with the blog in some way, possibly that it endorses or at least...

