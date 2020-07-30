Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CBD Labeling Class Action Settles In Mediation

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action accusing a retailer and its parent company, PotNetwork Holdings Inc., of overstating the amount of CBD in their products has settled in mediation, according to a Thursday court filing.

Rodney A. Max of the Upchurch Watson White & Max Mediation Group said in the filing that Kathryn Potter's proposed class action against Diamond CBD Inc. was successfully mediated on July 14. The filing does not include settlement details, and counsel for the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.

The filing indicated that attorneys will be filing documents with the court after the appropriate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!