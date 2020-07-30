CBD Labeling Class Action Settles In Mediation

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action accusing a retailer and its parent company, PotNetwork Holdings Inc., of overstating the amount of CBD in their products has settled in mediation, according to a Thursday court filing. Rodney A. Max of the Upchurch Watson White & Max Mediation Group said in the filing that Kathryn Potter's proposed class action against Diamond CBD Inc. was successfully mediated on July 14. The filing does not include settlement details, and counsel for the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday. The filing indicated that attorneys will be filing documents with the court after the appropriate...

