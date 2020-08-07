5 Tips For Tailoring Dress Codes To A Post-Bostock World

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's blockbuster Bostock decision has made clear that outdated views on gender norms can get employers in legal trouble. Even before the 6-3 ruling on June 15 made clear that Title VII's ban on job discrimination "based on … sex" covers sexual orientation and gender identity, attorneys had cautioned clients against targeting LGBTQ workers for violating gendered appearance policies — or even imposing sex-based standards at all. Not only do employers risk frustrating workers with policies that turn on increasingly outmoded notions of a gender binary, such policies rarely make business sense, experts say. "It's really not even necessary; [employers]...

