Cohen Gets Feds' OK For Home Confinement And Trump Book

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen has reached an agreement with federal prosecutors that would allow him to serve out his remaining prison sentence from home and also publish a forthcoming book about the president, according to a joint bid for approval filed in New York federal court Thursday. Cohen — who was released in late May by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons as part of an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 but was taken back into custody on July 9 — had framed the reincarceration as stemming solely from his unwillingness to promise not to publish his book. But...

