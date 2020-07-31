Transformer Co. Wants IP Damages Trial After WesternGeco

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Halo Electronics Inc. on Thursday urged a Nevada federal judge to hold a damages trial several years after the conclusion of its patent infringement dispute with a rival transformer maker, arguing a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling means it can seek a new set of damages. Nearly three years after the court entered its final judgment in the case — denying Halo enhanced damages after a jury found Pulse Electronics Inc. had infringed its patents — Halo filed a motion seeking a new trial on damages as well as an award of prejudgment interest. In its 21-page brief supporting the motion,...

