Sanofi And GSK Face DOJ Probes Over Zantac Cancer Risk

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- Both Sanofi-Aventis US LLC and GlaxoSmithKline LLC are facing U.S. Department of Justice investigations over Zantac and allegations the heartburn drug causes cancer, the companies have said in a pair of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Sanofi said in its Form 6-K on Wednesday that it was notified of the probe on June 6. Specifically, the DOJ's Civil Division and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania are looking into claims the pharmaceutical manufacturer violated the False Claims Act by failing to disclose information on the potential presence of N-nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA, which has been linked to...

