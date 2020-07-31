Probiotic Drug Cos. In Contempt For Violating Ad Injunction

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge on Thursday ruled that two drug companies are in contempt for violating an injunction that followed an $18 million jury verdict that they wrongfully used their former business partners' proprietary probiotic formula, saying the companies committed "blatant violations" of the injunction in their promotional materials. U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang found that VSL Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Alfasigma USA, Inc. – referred to as the "VSL parties" – violated his permanent injunction following their trial loss to Claudio De Simone and drug company ExeGi Pharma LLC. The judge said the VSL defendants violated the injunction through statements made in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS