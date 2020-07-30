Chinese National Admits Trade Secret Theft From Ohio Lab

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 10:21 PM EDT) -- A Chinese national pled guilty Thursday in Ohio federal court to conspiring to steal trade secrets from Nationwide Children's Hospital, where she worked as a researcher. Li Chen, 46, entered her plea via video conference and admitted to conspiring to steal scientific trade secrets and commit wire fraud in connection with the institution's research into a range of pediatric medical conditions. The espionage was conducted at the Nationwide Children's Hospital's Research Institute for the benefit of the People's Republic of China and for her own personal financial gain, according the U.S. Department of Justice. "Once again, we see the People's Republic...

