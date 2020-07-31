WTO Won't Have Acting Leader After Azevêdo Departs

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 9:33 AM EDT) -- World Trade Organization members on Friday finalized the process for replacing outgoing Director-General Roberto Azevêdo, but could not agree on who to choose as an interim leader once Azevêdo leaves at the end of August. The WTO effectively abandoned its effort to choose an interim director-general after failing to reach consensus on which Azevêdo's deputies were best-suited for the role, according to WTO spokesman Keith Rockwell. Azevêdo himself addressed the matter at Friday's meeting of the WTO General Council, telling members it was "disappointing" that they could not name an acting replacement. In lieu of an interim replacement, Rockwell said that...

