WTO Vet Mohamed Open To Big Changes If Chosen As Leader

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Former Kenyan trade minister Amina Mohamed, a veteran of the World Trade Organization, says she is a true believer in the multilateral trade model, but that she is willing to usher in sweeping changes to the Geneva trade body if chosen as its next director-general. Amina Mohamed In a phone interview with Law360, Mohamed said she had been in conversations with WTO members that have pushed for changes to the organization's legal system, its negotiating functions and its system for members to notify trading partners about potential new commercial restrictions. Mohamed, 61, has emerged as one of the favorites to replace...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS