Law360's Pro Say: Bar Exam Chaos

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- COVID-19 has made a mess of the bar exam, creating months of uncertainty and delays, fears of testing site outbreaks and technological breakdowns — and a radical new push to scrap the whole thing. On this week's episode of Pro Say, we're chatting with law school graduates from around the country about how the novel coronavirus has impacted their bar exam experience, including some who are pushing for major changes to how lawyers are licensed. This Week Ep. 161: Bar Exam Chaos Your browser does not support the audio element. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and...

