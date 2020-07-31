Alleged $2B Danish Tax Fraud Ringleader Begs For Legal Fees

Law360, London (July 31, 2020, 6:04 PM BST) -- Counsel for a Dubai-based British businessman accused of masterminding a massive $2 billion tax reimbursement fraud against Denmark urged a judge Friday to release £12.7 million ($16.7 million) in court-held assets for his client's defense, saying he shouldn't have to "grovel" for the cash. Nigel Jones QC of Hardwicke, representing Sanjay Shah and several others targeted in the High Court litigation brought by the Danish tax authority, said Shah's lawyers at Meaby & Co. Solicitors provided the businessman with a contingency fee agreement that cut the cost of their services in half, but only if the money was paid upfront....

