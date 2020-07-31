Dubai Bank Can't Offset Costs Order In $430M Debt Suit

Law360, London (July 31, 2020, 5:09 PM BST) -- Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC cannot offset money it owes after losing a jurisdictional challenge against a jailed British expat's lawsuit seeking to fight a $430 million fraud judgment, a London judge ruled Friday. Judge Clare Moulder said it would not be "just and equitable" to allow Dubai Islamic Bank to avoid an order requiring it to pay the £47,479 that Charles Ridley racked up in legal bills fighting a jurisdictional challenge to his lawsuit. The lender had applied for the costs to be set off against a judgment debt the British businessman has owed it since 2013. But Judge Moulder said...

