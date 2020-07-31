Paul Weiss Nabs 2 More Boies Schiller Partners

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 3:08 PM EDT) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison has snagged two Boies Schiller Flexner LLP partners, one of them headed to a new firm office planned for northern California, as high-level partner departures from the litigation boutique continue amid its restructuring. Paul Weiss announced Friday that it had recruited Meredith Dearborn, a litigator with a technology focus who represented Uber in a recent bench trial, and Jessica E. Phillips, who has handled a broad range of trial and appellate cases, including before the U.S. Supreme Court, and is currently representing victims of a car attack during the 2017 Unite the Right rally in...

