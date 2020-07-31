EU Clears Alstom's €6.2B Bombardier Deal With Fixes

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT) -- The European Union's antitrust enforcers cleared French rail transport company Alstom SA's planned acquisition of Canada-based Bombardier Inc.'s rail business on Friday, after the companies offered a package of fixes to cure competitive concerns raised by the deal. The European Commission said Alstom's fixes to its proposed €6.2 billion ($6.7 billion) deal adequately remedied worries that the merger could result in the entity becoming a "market leader" in very-high speed trains, mainline trains and mainline train signaling in certain regions. "Going forward, a stronger combined Alstom and Bombardier entity will emerge. At the same time, thanks to these remedies, the new...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS