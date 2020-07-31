USCIS Hikes Citizenship Costs, Sets First-Ever Asylum Fee

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 10:49 AM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services hiked its fees by an average of 20% on Friday, nearly doubling the cost of citizenship applications and imposing the U.S.'s first-ever fee on asylum requests. Citizenship candidates participate in a U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services naturalization ceremony in August 2018. On Friday, USCIS raised its fees by an average of 20% and for the first time imposed a fee on asylum requests. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) The 576-page filing finalizes the immigration services agency's plans to raise application fees, first proposed in November 2019, paving the way for the increased fees to take effect...

