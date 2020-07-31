Fenwick-Led Telehealth Co. Raises $33M As Industry Booms

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Fenwick-advised telehealth platform Lemonaid Health said Friday that it has raised $33 million in an oversubscribed funding round led by health care-focused venture capital firm Olive Tree Ventures to expand its virtual consultation offerings, which medical practices have increasingly touted during the coronavirus pandemic. San Francisco-based Lemonaid Health said the money raised through the Series B financing would be used to hire more health care professionals and increase the services it offers to encompass treatments for asthma, high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes and additional mental health options. This latest round brings the company's total financing to $55 million, according to...

